The combined team of Assam Rifles and representatives of Nagaland Police carried out a joint operation in general area of Shingphan Forest Area of Nagaland on February 6, 2024 and seized huge cache of arms and ammunition.

According to sources, Assam Rifles acting on specific inputs carried out a search operation alongwith Nagaland Police and recovered 0.22 rifle, two 0.32 pistols, one 7.62mm pistol and other war like stores in Shingphan Forest area.

The recovered arms and ammunition have been taken into possession and further legal proceedings initiated into the recovery.

The Assam Rifles, in a joint operation with the Kohima Police, recovered a huge cache of weapons, ammunition and explosives that were being smuggled into violence-hit Manipur through neighbouring Nagaland in the early hours of June 27

Acting on specific intelligence, a joint operation was launched by the Assam Rifles and Kohima Police at 2 am on June 26. In the operation, a vehicle was spotted by the forces and surveilled for nearly four hours.

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