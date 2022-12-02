In a letter to the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, the Rising People’s Party (RPP) has demanded President’s Rule in the state of Nagaland.

“The grass-roots of Nagaland strongly support the zero-tolerance approach of your government and it’s felt that you’ll take action on the subject matter in the interest of public good,” the letter stated.

Notably in this regard, 3446 people from various parts of the state, and even beyond, a good many of them young people, took part in the Change.Orgonline signature campaign(https://www.change.org/p/rpp-demands-president-s-rule-in-nagaland)for President’s Rule initiated by the party.

In the letter addressing to PM Modi, the RPP highlighted certain pointers justifying the need for President’s Rule at this junction and claimed that the state has been witnessing systemic corruption, fiscal mismanagement, fraudulent withdrawals, misgovernance, non-development, misuse of public funds, as pointed out by the CAG reports and NITI Aayog indices.

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Further, the letter mentioned that Nagaland has been the worst-performing state under 6 parameters (poverty, health, affordable energy, sustainable cities, industries and infrastructure) as per the SDGI index of NITI Aayog 2021.

“As your authority is aware, there’s an ‘oppositionless’UDA government in the state supposedly formed to bring about a ‘Naga Solution,’ and whereas all the members of the 13th Nagaland Legislative Assembly have expressed their desire to step down towards the fulfilment of this cherished goal. In this regard, the imposition of President’s Rule can facilitate Naga settlement…….Given the financial crisis and the constitutional impasse arising out of ENPO demand and the Naga issue, the Rising People’s Party once again pleas for President’s Rule in the state. Attached with this petition are the names of 3446 people who have moved for imposition of President’s Rule in the state,” reads the letter.