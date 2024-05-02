Imkong L Imchen, the Adviser for IPR and Soil & Water Conservation in Nagaland, commended Jawaharlal Nehru's foresight in enshrining Article 371A into the Indian Constitution. The occasion marked the festivities of Moatsü, the premier festival of the Ao tribe, at Imchen's official residence in Kohima, where Aos from across Nagaland congregated in jubilation.

Imchen, addressing the gathering as the chief host, emphasized the imperative to preserve Naga traditional customs, particularly in urban landscapes, to nurture a profound connection with ancestral practices. He lauded Nehru's recognition and safeguarding of Naga cultural identity, citing Article 371A as a testament to Nehru's reverence for diverse religious and traditional beliefs across India.

The Adviser hailed Nehru's inclusive approach towards acknowledging and respecting indigenous cultures, notwithstanding any political differences. Imchen advocated for the vibrant display of traditional traits by various tribal communities in the state capital, fostering mutual understanding and harmony among them.

Moatsü Mong, a vibrant festival steeped in community unity, unfolds over three joyous days in May each year. Following the culmination of sowing season, Ao Nagas engage in a period of relaxation and camaraderie, reveling in festivities after weeks of labor in fields and homesteads. Amidst exchanged gifts, forged friendships, and shared feasts, villagers immerse themselves in song, dance, and the comforting glow of bonfires.

Among the festival's rituals, Sangpangtu holds a special significance, where men and women adorned in traditional attire gather around roaring fires, savoring wine and meat served by the womenfolk. This ritual epitomizes the spirit of togetherness and rejuvenation, marking a cherished moment in the Aos' cultural calendar.