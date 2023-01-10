The Nagaland Legislative Assembly Secretariat on January 10 notified that with the demise of Dr Imtiwapang Aier on January 7, who was elected to the 13th Nagaland assembly from 23-Impur assembly constituency, the seat has become vacant with effect from January 8, 2023.

Meanwhile, Nagaland chief electoral officer (CEO) V Shashank Shekhar, along with his subordinate officers, held a meeting of the State Steering Committee on Accessible Election to deliberate issues of accessible elections.

At the meeting, issues like PwD mapping and enrolment of voters, free transportation, polling station infrastructures like the location of the polling station on the ground floor, providing ramps/wheelchairs/volunteers for PwDs and senior citizens on the polling day, preparation of pictorial representation through posters and videos and sign language interpreters, the appointment of accessible observers, IT infrastructure and accessible communication, training and sensitisation of polling personnel for facilitation of PwDs and senior citizens, coordination and partnership with civil society organisations and NGOs, home voting facilities and helpline facilities for PwDs and senior citizens were discussed.

Also Read: Nagaland Chief Electoral Officer meet with representatives of political parties ahead of ECI visit for ensuing assembly polls

Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Nagaland, V Shashank Shekhar, met with representatives of various political parties on Monday, January 9, ahead of ECI's visit to Nagaland for the upcoming assembly elections.

A DIPR report states that the CEO of Nagaland said that the commission would come to the state from January 13 to 15, 2023, and meet with all of the known political parties. He stated that the commission would also interact with senior state government officials, including the chief secretary and DGP. Along with all deputy commissioners, superintendents of police, and State and Central enforcement agencies, CEI would also evaluate the poll preparation.

The CEO stated that extensive preparations and state-level training had been taking place over the past few months. He stated that fifty Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) companies had already been dispatched by the commission and that additional companies were on their way.