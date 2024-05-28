Due to incessant rain, the bridge near E Service Station on NH 2 between Viswema and Jakhama in Nagaland has been critically damaged.

Therefore, all heavy vehicle traffic on this route will be temporarily suspended.

Passenger and LMV operators are advised to avoid this route till further notice. The public is requested to cooperate with this precautionary traffic advisory.

Nagaland has been severely impacted by Cyclone Remal and the ensuing monsoon season, according to the Nagaland State Disaster Management Authority (NSDMA). Reports from the NSDMA indicate widespread damage and several casualties across the state.



Also Read: Severe damage in Nagaland following Cyclone Remal

On May 25 night, nine households in Chuchuyimlang village, Mokokchung district, were severely affected by a heavy windstorm. Similarly, on May 24, 36 households in Noksen subdivision, Tuensang district, were reported to have suffered significant damage. Additionally, a belated report revealed that a house in Awotsakili village, Zunheboto district, was completely destroyed.

In another report, a seven-year-old boy drowned in Laruri village, Meluri subdivision, and another drowning incident was reported at Doyang Dam, Wokha district. The NSDMA has deployed the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) for search and rescue operations. "For the first time in the history of the state, an underwater drone is being used," NSDMA stated. The search and rescue mission, involving the NDRF, SDRF, DDMA Wokha, and local volunteers, is still ongoing.

In another incident, a 73-year-old man was killed by a falling retaining wall in Rekizu ward, Pfutsero, Phek district, while his wife sustained injuries. Additionally, a mudslide was reported in Kikruma village, Phek district, caused by incessant rains.