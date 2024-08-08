Incessant rainfall in the catchment area of the Doyang River has caused the water level at Doyang Reservoir to rise.

Further, if this trend continues, the reservoir is likely to reach its Full Reservoir Level. In such a scenario, the radial gates of Doyang Dam will be opened to release the excess water in a controlled manner.

During this process, the excess water will flow downstream of Doyang Power House.

The public is advised to stay away from the downstream area of the Doyang River and the Foothill area.



Also Read: Nagaland: Landslide disrupts key Chakhabama-Zunheboto road, raises concerns over maintenance

The Wokha District Disaster Management Authority also stated that activities such as bathing, swimming, fishing, camping, and any other activities on the riverside should be avoided during the period of the gate opening.

Earlier on August 6, a major landslide struck the Chakhabama-Zunheboto road on Sunday, causing significant disruption along this crucial route linking Kohima, Pfutsero, and Zunheboto.

The landslide, which occurred approximately 11 kilometres from Kohima, just before the Dzüü bridge, resulted in a massive blockage due to falling rocks and loose soil.

The Chakhabama-Zunheboto highway is a vital artery for regional connectivity, and further deterioration could severely impact daily life and travel. With the ongoing monsoon season increasing the risk of additional landslides, local officials have asked for swift clearing and stabilization efforts to avoid further disruptions.