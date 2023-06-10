Nagaland Indigenous People’s Forum (NIPF), at its meeting on June 8, strongly condemned the burning of villages and churches and the inaction of the Centre and Manipur government in curbing the violence and bringing back normalcy.

NIPF through its media cell expressed shock that state uniformed personnel instead of controlling the situation were “seen leading mobs followed by people in black dresses” and attacking settlements of other communities even when Sections 144 and 355 of the IPC had been imposed in the state of Manipur.

In this regard, NIPF has questioned the Manipur government and the Centre as to why the violent situation in Manipur had gone uncontrolled and mobs were allowed to take control of the roads and streets? NIPF pointed out that even a seven-year-old boy (in need of medical treatment) along with his mother and aunt were burnt alive inside the ambulance they were travelling, in the presence of state security personnel.

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NIPF also expressed shock at the silence of the Prime Minister over Manipur violence, which has gone uncontrolled for over a month. “Is this the new India which he has been talking about? Is this what the CM of Manipur vision in his mission ‘Go to Hills’ program?” NIPF questioned.

Meanwhile, NIPF has extended condolences to the bereaved families and prayed for the early recovery of all the injured due to the violence.