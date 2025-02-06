The Nagaland government has instructed its officers to adhere to the strict guidelines under the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA) 2010.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), through its Foreigners Division, issued an advisory to the Chief Secretaries of all State Governments and Union Territories, urging vigilance against violations of the Act.

The Ministry highlighted that certain officers have been found accepting foreign hospitality without obtaining the necessary prior permission required under the FCRA.

The provisions of the Act stipulate that permission must be sought through the FCRA portal by filling out Form FC-2, specifically for foreign hospitality.



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The guidelines, which can be accessed via the FCRA online portal, further emphasize that failure to secure prior approval or accepting hospitality from unapproved hosts constitutes a violation of the law and is punishable under the Act.

The MHA advisory also stressed the potential security risks involved, noting that hospitality from foreign hosts with adverse reports could have serious national security implications.

Consequently, the Nagaland government has been urged to issue instructions to its officers to ensure full compliance with the FCRA 2010 to prevent legal violations and safeguard national interests.

This move is part of the ongoing efforts by the Ministry of Home Affairs to maintain strict oversight over the acceptance of foreign hospitality and contributions, ensuring that such engagements do not compromise the country's security or sovereignty.