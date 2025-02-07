The Business Association of Nagas (BAN) commenced the two-day Nagaland International Conference on Tourism, Transport, and Logistics (NICTTL) at Zone Niathu by the Park on Friday (February 7).

The conference aims to position Nagaland as a prime tourism destination, strengthen its logistics and transport network, and empower local entrepreneurs and MSMEs.

Held under the theme “Empowering Nagaland, India through Connectivity and Sustainable Development,” the event brought together distinguished panelists from India and abroad to share insights, foster collaborations, and explore opportunities for economic growth through tourism and improved transport networks.

In his inaugural address, BAN President L. Mongkum Jamir emphasized the untapped potential of Nagaland’s tourism sector. He questioned how wealth could be shared without first being created and pointed out the dangers of dependency on freebies. Highlighting the necessity of economic growth through resource utilization, he urged Nagas to focus on wealth creation, particularly in tourism.



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Jamir also stressed that economic growth cannot occur without infrastructure, which is the government’s responsibility.

“Unless we have the right infrastructure, we cannot reach the target,” he stated, underlining the importance of financial accessibility for business growth.

BAN Advisor and former Nagaland Tourism Secretary, Thangi Mannen highlighted the strengths of Nagaland’s community-driven tourism model. She pointed out that 88.3% of the state’s forests are community-owned, with only 11% under government control, presenting significant opportunities for community-led conservation and tourism.

Mannen also spoke about the potential of unexplored destinations in Nagaland, where a conducive ambiance could attract tourists. She discussed adventure trails, mass tourism, and special interest tourism, advocating for responsible tourism that safeguards nature, culture, and heritage for future generations.

Ryuta Saito, Second Secretary, Embassy of Japan (New Delhi), noted cultural and culinary similarities between Japan and Nagaland. He emphasized two key aspects: Official Development Assistance (ODA): Fostering people-to-people programs and Japan-India Tourism Exchange.

He said although 2.3 lakh Indians visited Japan last year and 1.3 lakh Japanese visited India, only a few explored Nagaland. Saito urged Nagaland to offer special arrangements for Japanese tourists, particularly in special interest tourism.

Nchumbemo Lotha, Secretary, Tourism Nagaland, introduced the state’s new tourism policy (2024) focusing on planned infrastructure development. He revealed that the tourism department supports community-led tours, hotel industries, and skill training programs.

However, he lamented that the Restricted Area Permit (RAP) currently limits foreign tourist entry. Lotha emphasized that relaxing RAP regulations could significantly boost tourism and investment in the state.

MLA & Advisor for Industries & Commerce Hekani Jakhalu cited the Hornbill Festival as a successful model for tourism. She noted that while criticisms often surround government decisions, it is essential to understand the challenges and realities involved.

Referring to a study by Science College Kohima, Jakhalu revealed that the Hornbill Festival 2023 incurred an expenditure of Rs 6.5 crore but generated Rs 109 crore in revenue. She also highlighted infrastructure investments, such as the Rs 15 crore Handloom and Handicraft Pavilion, which facilitated artisans and entrepreneurs, generating Rs 3.13 crore in ten days.

Rakesh Mathur, Founding Member & Honorary President, Responsible Tourism Society of India, addressed challenges faced by the tourism industry, including unorganized sectors, irresponsible travelers, road safety issues, plastic pollution etc.

He suggested the establishment of empowered eco-tourism boards with clear guidelines, responsibility, and accountability.

Garab Dorji, Chairman, Guides Association of Bhutan, highlighted the role of trained guides in Bhutan’s tourism success, offering insights into professionalizing the sector in Nagaland.

To recognize excellence in the tourism industry, BAN has announced the Tourism Excellence Awards in three categories: Best Eco-Friendly Accommodation; Best Conservation Practices; and Best Tour Operator.

The conference will conclude on February 8.