Nagaland: JCC calls off pen down and tools down strike following Nagaland govt’s assurance

The Joint Coordination Committee (JCC) has decided to call off its ongoing Pen Down and Tools Down Strike with immediate effect following the Nagaland Government’s assurance to revisit the contentious issue of IAS induction of Non-State Civil Service (Non-SCS) officers.

In a statement issued after the Government’s press release, signed by the Chief Secretary of Nagaland on November 6, the JCC stated that it had deliberated on the matter and resolved to acknowledge the decision of the State Cabinet.

The Committee said it has called off the agitation in good faith, expressing confidence that the Government would uphold meritocracy and transparency in the process.

According to the press release from the Government, the Cabinet has decided “to revisit all the decisions taken on the matter so as to arrive at an informed decision regarding the eligibility criteria for induction of Non-SCS into IAS after taking into account the views of all the stakeholders.”



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The JCC, which comprises five major associations — the Confederation of All Nagaland State Services Employees’ Association (CANSSEA), Federation of Nagaland State Engineering Service Associations (FONSESA), Nagaland In-Service Doctors’ Association (NIDA), Nagaland Secretariat Service Association (NSSA), and Nagaland Finance & Accounts Service Association (NF&ASA) — reiterated its belief that the Government would adhere to its commitment both “in letter and in spirit.”

The strike, which had brought significant disruption to administrative functioning across several departments, was launched in protest against what the associations termed as “deviation from merit-based induction norms” in the selection of Non-SCS officers for IAS. With the Government agreeing to a review, normalcy in offices is expected to resume across the state.