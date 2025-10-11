Nagaland: Joint Coordination Committee decry ‘backdoor entry’ in IAS induction

The Joint Coordination Committee (JCC) on IAS Induction — comprising CANSSEA, NSSA, FONSESA, NIDA and NF&ASA — has launched a pen-down strike protesting what it termed as the government’s “manipulative” move to enable backdoor appointments in the IAS induction process.

In a detailed statement, the JCC clarified that under the IAS (Recruitment) Rules, 1954, induction from State Services includes both State Civil Service (SCS) and Non-State Civil Service (Non-SCS) officers, with Non-SCS representation capped at 15% of the total promotion quota. It stressed that the process for Non-SCS officers is “highly stringent,” requiring proof of “outstanding merit and ability.”

The controversy began after the government issued a Vacancy Circular on March 10, 2025, allowing only NPSC-recruited officers to apply for IAS induction, but withdrew it a day after the submission deadline. The JCC alleged that the subsequent re-advertisement, directed by the State Cabinet, was aimed at benefiting “favoured candidates” who entered service through backdoor means.



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Calling the move a “blatant attempt to erode meritocracy,” the JCC said it disrespected the NPSC’s role in ensuring transparent and fair recruitment. “To suggest that backdoor appointees are of outstanding merit or ability undermines the integrity of the IAS,” the committee asserted.

It accused the government of exploiting the “silence” in DoPT guidelines to justify eligibility for non-NPSC entrants, calling it a calculated misuse of procedure. “Silence in the DoPT Guidelines is not consent for nepotism. It is a gap that must be filled with fairness and merit,” the JCC said.

The Committee said the ongoing pen-down strike aims to “awaken the conscience” of the government, public, and student community, urging them to stand up for the principles of merit-based governance.