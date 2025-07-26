Nagaland: Justice Surya Kant launches legal aid clinics for soldiers under 'Veer Parivar Sahayata Yojana'

In a significant move to provide accessible legal support to the Armed Forces community, Supreme Court Judge and Executive Chairman of the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA), Justice Surya Kant, virtually inaugurated a Legal Services Clinic at the Rajya Sainik Board, Directorate of Sainik Welfare & Resettlement in Kohima, Nagaland.

The initiative was launched under the flagship scheme ‘Veer Parivar Sahayata Yojana – 2025’.

The inauguration coincided with the nationwide launch of Legal Services Clinics across all States and Union Territories, conducted via video conference from Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir.

The event was attended by Chief Justices of various states, Union Minister of State for Law and Justice, the Lieutenant Governor and Chief Minister of J&K, senior Armed Forces officials including the GOC-in-C Northern Command, and members of the legal fraternity.

Aimed at serving the legal needs of serving defence personnel, ex-servicemen, and their families, the ‘Veer Parivar Sahayata Yojana’ is a joint initiative of NALSA, the Kendriya Sainik Board (KSB), Rajya Sainik Boards (RSBs), and Zilla Sainik Boards (ZSBs), under the Department of Ex-Servicemen Welfare, Ministry of Defence.



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Justice Surya Kant, delivering the presidential address, emphasised the moral responsibility of the judiciary and legal community in supporting soldiers who protect the nation. “The legal fraternity must ensure that soldiers are not left alone to handle personal legal crises,” he said.

The scheme is especially relevant for personnel posted in remote locations who often find it difficult to appear in court or follow up on legal matters involving family property, land disputes, or domestic issues. Through this initiative, NALSA will facilitate proper legal representation in such cases across the country.

In Nagaland, the clinic has been set up by the Nagaland State Legal Services Authority (NSLSA) in collaboration with the Rajya Sainik Board. The Kohima event was attended by NSLSA Member Secretary Neiko Akami, Lt Col Amit Shukla (PRO and Spokesperson, Ministry of Defence for Manipur, Nagaland & Southern Arunachal Pradesh), retired paramilitary personnel, and panel lawyers.

The clinic is expected to provide legal assistance on issues related to pensions, service benefits, civil grievances, and property disputes, offering much-needed support to the ex-servicemen community in the region.