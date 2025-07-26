Zeliang chairs high-level review meet on stalled DoNER, NEC projects in Nagaland

A high-level review meeting on projects funded by the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) and the North Eastern Council (NEC) was held under the chairmanship of Nagaland Deputy Chief Minister T.R. Zeliang on July 24 at the Chief Secretary’s Conference Hall.

The meeting focused on assessing the status of long-pending and delayed projects and finding solutions for their swift completion.

Deputy CM Zeliang expressed concern over the large number of incomplete projects, some of which have been delayed for over a decade. He stressed that with the current financial year marking the end of the 15th Finance Commission cycle, it is crucial that all departments make effective use of the remaining funds, or risk jeopardising allocations under the upcoming 16th Finance Commission.

The meeting reviewed 26 "distressed" projects under NESIDS (OTRI), NESIDS (Roads), and NEC schemes. Zeliang noted that for certain projects that remain incomplete despite fund release, the Ministry of DoNER has made it clear: either complete the project or foreclose it with full fund refund.



Also Read: Meghalaya CM launches Rs 1 cr True North Center to boost sports economy

For departments that have committed to revised deadlines, Zeliang directed them to strictly adhere to the timelines, stating that final schedules must be shared with the Ministry without fail.

Sixteen other projects under the former NLCPR scheme (now NESIDS OTRI), involving departments like Law & Justice, Sports, Industry & Commerce, PHED, PWD (R&B), School Education, and Health & Family Welfare, were also reviewed—some dating back to 2003. Five additional incomplete projects under NESIDS (Roads) and NEC were flagged for urgent attention.

The meeting explored reasons behind the delays and emphasised the need for better coordination. The Planning Department was instructed to ensure prompt submission of factual updates to the Ministry, helping cut down delays in official communication.

The meeting concluded with a collective commitment from all stakeholders to fast-track pending infrastructure works, recognising their critical role in regional development and public welfare.