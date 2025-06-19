Justice Y Longkumer of the Gauhati High Court, Kohima Bench, on Wednesday emphasized the critical role of panel lawyers in bridging the gap between law and the common citizen amid the sweeping reforms introduced under the new criminal laws in India.

Speaking at a one-day orientation programme on the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA) for Legal Aid Defense Counsel System (LADCS) lawyers, Justice Longkumer called on lawyers to become not only courtroom advocates but also educators, advisors, and counsellors for society.

“These reforms are not cosmetic—they represent a fundamental shift in how justice is perceived, delivered, and experienced,” she said, highlighting the introduction of new legal codes replacing the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), and the Indian Evidence Act.

Organized by the Nagaland State Legal Services Authority (NSLSA) at Hotel Japfü, Kohima, the event was attended by legal professionals from across the state. Justice Longkumer noted that panel lawyers often serve as the first point of legal access for the underprivileged and underrepresented, especially during this time of legal transition.



Also Read: Nagaland releases 1 lakh fingerlings in Doyang river to boost fish population

She encouraged participants to fully grasp the structural changes in the new laws—including reclassification of offences, the inclusion of community service in sentencing, enhanced victim compensation, stricter investigation timelines, and the expanded role of digital evidence.

“Unlearning the IPC and learning the new codes is a challenge—but also a unique opportunity to refine legal practice in a way that is more humane and aligned with constitutional values,” she noted.

Justice Longkumer warned that legal confusion and delay must be avoided at all costs, especially for clients depending on legal aid.

“Your clients cannot afford confusion. You must adapt with professionalism,” she said, calling for deeper engagement with the philosophy behind the new laws, not just their text.

The programme began with a welcome address by NSLSA Member Secretary Neiko Akami, who said the orientation was aimed at equipping legal aid lawyers to serve citizens more effectively. The session was chaired by NSLSA Retainer Lawyer Apila Sangtam.