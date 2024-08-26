The Kohima Baptist Pastors' Fellowship (KBPF) has criticised the state government over the partial lifting of the Nagaland Liquor Total Prohibition (NLTP) Act, 1989.

In a press release, the Fellowship highlighted that the NLTP Act has been a safeguard against the harmful effects of alcohol consumption since its enactment by the Nagaland Legislative Assembly.

The law, brought into force in 1989, was the result of fervent prayers and significant efforts by believers, including mass protests and public rallies led by the NBCC and Naga Mothers' Association (NMA), among other civil societies.

The KBPF expressed deep concern and strong opposition to the Cabinet's recent decision to revisit and partially lift the Act.

They stated that lifting the ban is a violation of God's precepts and a dangerous step backwards.



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The pastors noted that alcohol abuse leads to health complications, moral and spiritual degradation, family breakdown, domestic violence, and other social problems.

While some argue that lifting the prohibition will boost the state's economy through increased sales and tax revenues, the Fellowship believes that any short-term gain will be offset by long-term social, physical, psychological, spiritual, and economic deterioration.

The KBPF questioned whether the state could afford to pay the price of such a decision, emphasising that the welfare and safety of families should not be sacrificed for monetary profit.

They argued that the NLTP Act has not failed but rather that its implementation has been lacking. The Fellowship urged the government to strictly enforce the Act through proper consultation, rather than relaxing it for revenue purposes.

The KBPF affirmed its position with the NBCC against the proposed partial lifting of the Act and called upon all believers and responsible citizens to take a similar stand.