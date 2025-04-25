The Diocese of Kohima, under the leadership of its Chief Shepherd, Most Rev. Dr. James Thoppil, organized three official Requiem Eucharistic Celebrations to pray for the repose of the soul of the late Holy Father, Pope Francis.

These solemn Masses were held at three major parishes of the Diocese, allowing the faithful to come together in mourning and remembrance.

The first Requiem Mass was celebrated on April 24 at Holy Cross Church, Dimapur, followed by the second on April 25 at Mary Help of Christians Cathedral, Kohima. The final Mass is scheduled to take place on April 26 at St. Joseph Church, Chümoukedima.

During the Eucharistic Celebration at the Cathedral, Bishop James Thoppil paid heartfelt tribute to the late Pontiff, who passed away on Monday in the 12th year of his papacy. In his homily, the Bishop noted that the entire world is mourning the loss of a beloved spiritual leader. “What was special about Pope Francis was his charismatic personality, his simplicity, his sense of closeness to people, and the fresh—often unconventional—vocabulary he brought into papal discourse,” he said.



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Highlighting Pope Francis’ many contributions, Bishop Thoppil remarked on the series of historic ‘firsts’ associated with his papacy: the first Jesuit pope, the first Latin American pope, and the first non-European pope in over a millennium. He also noted that Pope Francis led the Church in the wake of another major historical moment—the resignation of Pope Benedict XVI, the first such event in 600 years.

Bishop Thoppil further reflected on some of the most memorable and impactful quotes of Pope Francis, such as: “Don’t forget to pray for me,” “Don’t forget the poor,” “The smell of the sheep,” “The Church as a field hospital,” “Throwaway culture,” and “Incisive feminine presence.” These were not mere words, he said, but expressions that the late Pope embodied throughout his life and ministry.

Quoting the Pope himself, the Bishop reminded the congregation, “Death is not the end of everything, but a new beginning.”

The Requiem Mass was attended by dozens of priests, religious men and women, and hundreds of faithful who came to pay their respects and pray for the eternal repose of the soul of Pope Francis.