The District Sports Officer office of Kohima organised the "Har Ghar Tiranga" rally from IG Stadium to High School Junction, Kohima on 13th August 2024.

The rally, which saw the participation of 200 students and sports enthusiasts, was organized as part of the "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav" celebrations, marking India's 75 years of independence.

The "Har Ghar Tiranga" campaign is an initiative aimed at encouraging citizens to bring the Indian National Flag, the Tiranga, into their homes, thus fostering a personal connection with the symbol of the nation. Zhopovi Zecho stated the campaign's goal of deepening citizens' commitment to nation-building and promoting awareness of the importance of the National Flag.

“This campaign is not just about displaying the flag; it’s about invoking a sense of patriotism and pride in every citizen,” Zecho remarked. “It’s a reminder of our collective responsibility towards the nation and the values that the Tiranga represents.”



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