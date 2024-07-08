The Kohima Municipal Council has announced that starting from 10th July 2023, only shops with a Sunday Permit will be allowed to open on Sundays within Kohima Municipality.

This decision was made during a coordination meeting held on 28th June 2023 at the Deputy Commissioner's office.

The Sunday Permit will be issued based on a previous notification dated 6th March 2021, which allows only ten business establishments per ward to open on Sundays after obtaining a No Objection Certificate from the concerned Ward Chairman.

Pharmacies, hotels, bakeries, and barber shops are exempted from this rule as per an earlier notification dated 5th April 2017.

Any business operating without a permit on Sundays will face penalties and their items will be confiscated.



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