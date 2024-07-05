The Oath of Affirmation for the 19 newly elected members of the Kohima Municipal Council (KMC) including seven women was held at the Capital Convention Centre in Kohima on 5th July 2024.

The ceremony was marked by the presence of several dignitaries, including the Minister for Women Resource Development and Horticulture, Salhoutuonuo Kruse, Advisor Kropol Vitsu, and MLA Kevipodi Sophie.

In her address, Minister Kruse congratulated the councillors on their election through the mandate of the electorate and lauded the successful conduct of the Urban Local Body (ULB) elections, which took place after two decades. Kruse expressed gratitude to the Chief Minister of Nagaland for the ULB elections with 33% women reservation and underscored the responsibilities that lie ahead for the councillors.



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She emphasized the need to have a vision of transforming Kohima into a model municipal council and the need for councillors to bridge the gap between communities and the Council, ensuring fair and sustainable services. She assured the councillors of the government's full support and advised them to prioritize God, and then success would follow.

Deputy Commissioner of Kohima, Kumar Ramnikant IAS, administered the Oath of Affirmation to the newly elected KMC members. In his welcome address, he extended his thanks to all communities, officials, and civil societies for the successful conduct of the election. He added that the development that had been stalled due to delay in ULB elections would now proceed.