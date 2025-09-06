Nagaland: Kohima police busts organised sex trafficking racket, nine arrested

The Kohima Police has successfully rescued a minor girl from a human trafficking and sexual exploitation ring, apprehended nine individuals, including the key accused and dismantled an organised sex trafficking network.

The operation was launched based on a Suo-Motu FIR registered by Kohima Women Police Station following a meticulous enquiry into a missing person report.

During the enquiry, reliable information led officials to trace and rescue the girl from a Hotel in Kohima on August 30, 2025. Upon rescue, the victim was immediately provided with necessary medical assistance and counselling.

Her recorded statement revealed a harrowing ordeal of being coerced into prostitution and sexually exploited by multiple persons. Based on the victim's disclosure, one of the primary accusedNeisedenuowas apprehended.

During interrogation, she admitted to working as a prostitute and a pimp. She disclosed that she operated under the main accused, Rakesh, and was instrumental in recruiting the minor victim.

Acting on credible intelligence and extensive surveillance, Kohima Police targeted a well-established racket that had been operating within the city.

A coordinated team comprising of personnel from North PS and Women PS led by the Officer-In-Charge of Women PS executed raids, leading to the arrest of more suspects being central to the network.



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The arrested accused includes both locals and non-locals who are alleged to have been acting as organisers, pimps, and agents facilitating the illegal trade.

The mastermind, Rakesh, upon interrogation, admitted to his role. He disclosed that he arranged clients, primarily from Guwahati and Shillong, while Neisedenuo arranged the girls. He also admitted to personally exploiting the victims.

The investigation has ascertained that the accused Neisedenuo and Rakesh were coordinating a prostitution racket, trafficking and exploiting vulnerable girls across multiple locations in Kohima.

A total of nine alleged accused have been formally arrested and forwarded to judicial custody on completion of police remand. The investigation is ongoing to uncover the full extent of the network and identify all involved.

Kohima Police is committed to maintaining law and order and ensuring the safety and security of all citizens. This operation underscores our zero-tolerance policy towards crimes against women and children and our commitment to dismantling organized trafficking networks. Our investigations are ongoing to trace the wider linkages of this racket.

Further, the Kohima Police appeals to the public to come forward with any relevant information that could assist in this investigation. The identity of informants will be kept strictly confidential.