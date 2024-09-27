The Drug Disposal Committee under the Inspector General of Police (CID), PHQ Kohima, conducted the destruction of a significant quantity of narcotics and psychotropic substances seized by the Narcotics Cell at PS PHQ on September 26.

The event took place at the Kohima Municipal Council (KMC) dumping site in Meriema, Kohima.

Details of the Seized Items (2022-2023):

Heroin: 500 soap cases (weighing 5 Kgs 729.68 gm)

Opium: 44 packets (weighing 41 Kgs 030 gm 94 mg)

Yaba Tablets: 25 packets (totaling 2,49,400 tablets)



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The total value of these seized narcotics was estimated to exceed Rs 44.53 crore.

Officials Present:

The destruction of the drugs was carried out in the presence of key officials, including:

Dr. K.P.A Ilyas, IPS – DIG (CID)

Shinde Suresh Kailashrao, IPS – SP (Narcotic)

Dr. Mhalo, NPS – SP (Crime)

Joy Zeliang – Dy. SP (Crime)

Representatives from the District Court, Kohima Municipal Council, Kripa Foundation, and other officials.

This action is a part of ongoing efforts to combat drug trafficking and ensure public safety.