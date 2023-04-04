Kohima police manning the Khuzama inter-state check gate on April 4 recovered around 2.6 kg heroin from a vehicle and arrested two persons in this connection.

Kohima District Executive Force PRO, in a release, said the contraband worth Rs 3 crore (approx) was concealed in 220 soap cases in the Toyota Fortuner vehicle (ML-11-1111) and was recovered during routine frisking. The vehicle was bound for Guwahati from Imphal.

Police identified the two arrested persons as Taj Uddin (23) and Dhundreimayum Nawaz (25). The vehicle has also been seized.

Also Read: Nagaland records 141 crime cases against children between 2019-21: NCRB

A case under NDPS Act has been registered at Khuzama police station.

Nagaland has witnessed a jump in crime against children as between 2019-21 a total of 141 cases were registered, said data by National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB).

As per the NCRB, 59 cases were registered in 2019, chargesheets were filed in 35 cases, 48 persons were apprehended and 31 were convicted.

In the year 2020, out of 31 cases that were registered, chargesheets were filed in 26, and 39 persons were arrested while 13 were convicted.

On the other hand, in 2021, out of 51 registered cases, chargesheets were filed in 37, 66 were arrested and five were convicted.