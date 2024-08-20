The Kohima District Planning and Development Board (DPDB) in its monthly meeting today addressed the traffic congestion in Kohima town.

The Deputy Superintendent of Police (Traffic), Kohima, delivered a comprehensive PowerPoint presentation outlining the current traffic challenges and potential solutions.

Key recommendations included reconfiguration of roundabouts, implementing one-way traffic on certain stretches during peak hours, developing link roads, constructing pedestrian-friendly foot overbridges, and enforcing the draft parking policy for Kohima City 2023.



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Meanwhile, MLA and Chairman DPDB, Dr. Tseilhoutuo Rhutso, emphasized the need for strategic planning ahead of the upcoming Hornbill Festival, suggesting the implementation of an odd-even system for commercial vehicles and a one-way traffic system on select roads to mitigate congestion during the event.

Additional SP Kohima also highlighted the underutilization of foot overbridges in the city and suggested measures to increase their usage.

He further proposed phasing out old vehicles and designating specific marketplaces for vendors to prevent roadside business activities.