A construction labourer abducted from Kohima was rescued during a daring night operation by a combined police team.

On April 23, a construction labourer kidnapped from Kohima was rescued from Pfütsero in a daring night operation by a combined police team from Kohima led by SDPO (North) and assisted by Phek Police.

The police operation was activated following a complaint that on 22/04/2024 a labourer (non-tribal) was kidnapped by unknown miscreants on the pretext of construction of a house.



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Subsequently, the kidnappers started demanding Rs 5 (five) lakhs as ransom money for the release of the hostage.

Supported by technical input, the police operation also successfully nabbed two accused persons belonging to a Naga Political Group.

In this regard, a case has been registered in North PS and further investigation is on.