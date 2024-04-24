Nagaland: Labourer abducted from Kohima rescued in daring operation by combined police force, two arrested
A construction labourer abducted from Kohima was rescued during a daring night operation by a combined police team.
A construction labourer abducted from Kohima was rescued during a daring night operation by a combined police team.
On April 23, a construction labourer kidnapped from Kohima was rescued from Pfütsero in a daring night operation by a combined police team from Kohima led by SDPO (North) and assisted by Phek Police.
The police operation was activated following a complaint that on 22/04/2024 a labourer (non-tribal) was kidnapped by unknown miscreants on the pretext of construction of a house.
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Subsequently, the kidnappers started demanding Rs 5 (five) lakhs as ransom money for the release of the hostage.
Supported by technical input, the police operation also successfully nabbed two accused persons belonging to a Naga Political Group.
In this regard, a case has been registered in North PS and further investigation is on.
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