In a significant development, the Dimapur Commisionerate Police have cracked into the MRP fraud/extortion network that has plagued Dimapur's locals for some time.

As part of this operation, three individuals were apprehended on March 23.



These individuals are Khekato Zhimomi, SS Tatar NSCN (IM), Khukivi Aye, SS Leacy NSCN (IM), and Rabi Dey, a Pan Shop Vendor from Sematilla.

The perpetrators' method of operation was determined.

They, in collusion with Rabi Dey, planted MRP Tagging Devices and MRP Tags in selected stores.



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Following this, NSCN (IM) members would raid these stores, accusing the owners of removing the original MRP and attaching inflated MRP to items with the Price tagging devices.

Some store owners were abducted to their camps, harassed, tortured and filmed admitting to price tampering using price tagging devices.

These videos were then shared with news channels and the owners were threatened with the release of the videos on news channels/social media until their demands were met.

The investigation revealed that Rabi Dey, a Pan Shop Vendor, is on Khekato SS Tatar NSCN (IM)'s payroll and that he procured 5 Price Tagging Devices and MRP Tags online through Flipkart.

One Price Tagging Device was seized from his shop. Three Price Tagging Devices have already been used and one more is expected to be delivered on April 27.

Using this method, they extorted a large sum of money from several business owners in Dimapur.

As a result, a suo moto case has been registered under the relevant law at East Police Station and West Police Station, and an investigation is underway.