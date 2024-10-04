A landslide has occurred at the Old KMC dumping site, exacerbated by inclement weather conditions, leading to significant disruption in the movement of heavy motor vehicles (HMV) from Dimapur to Kohima and Imphal.

The landslide has resulted in the accumulation of hundreds of HMVs at Sechu-Zubza and Khuzama, causing severe traffic congestion and making it challenging for light motor vehicles to navigate smoothly.

In response to this situation, authorities have announced that no heavy vehicles will be allowed to proceed from Dimapur-Chumoukedima to Kohima or Imphal beyond the Patkai-Chathe River Bridge.

This restriction will be in place for a period of 96 hours, effective immediately, to facilitate the clearance of the accumulated vehicles and restore normal traffic flow.



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