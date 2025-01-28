The M/S Ummeed Prison Welfare Service Station was inaugurated at the District Jail, Dimapur, on 28th January 2025, marking a significant milestone in prison reform and inmate rehabilitation.

This first-of-its-kind petrol pump, operated by jail staff, is a collaboration between the Prison Department of Nagaland and the Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) under its corporate social responsibility (CSR) program.

Advisor for Prisons and Printing & Stationery, Er. Kropol Vitsu, unveiled the inaugural plaque as the special guest. In his address, Vitsu praised the innovative project, stating, “This service station is more than a business venture—it symbolizes hope, skill development, and the empowerment of inmates to reintegrate into society.” He lauded the efforts of the entire team involved in the project, emphasizing that the initiative was designed not just as a business venture, but also as a vital step towards the social and economic empowerment of inmates.

Vitsu highlighted that the project aimed to promote skill development, self-reliance, and confidence among inmates, providing them with a meaningful way to contribute to society. The revenue generated from the service station will support prison welfare programs, including vocational training and education, ultimately aiding inmates in reintegrating as productive members of society upon their release.

Praising the visionary leadership of Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, Vitsu acknowledged his crucial role in the approval and successful implementation of the project. He noted that Nagaland was now positioned at the forefront of prison reforms in India, alongside states like Madhya Pradesh and Telangana, which have launched similar initiatives.

In his closing remarks, Vitsu urged the prison staff and all involved stakeholders to ensure the long-term sustainability of the service station, stressing the importance of cooperation and commitment to the project’s success.



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Nagaland DGP, Rupin Sharma, IPS, shared the project’s journey, explaining that it stemmed from his desire to create self-sustaining, reform-oriented programs within the prison system. Sharma emphasized that the initiative marked a major shift in the prison system, focusing on rehabilitation and skill development rather than traditional punitive methods of incarceration. He credited the successful implementation of the project to the support from the Indian Oil Corporation and the leadership of Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio. He also revealed that discussions were underway to replicate the success at the Central Jail, Dimapur.

Sharma expressed hope that this initiative would inspire similar projects in other prisons, further promoting rehabilitation and providing inmates with meaningful work and skills to reintegrate into society.

Also addressing the gathering, Director General of Prisons, Nagaland, Renchamo P. Kikon, IPS, emphasized the project’s significance in transforming prisons from spaces of confinement to avenues for reform and empowerment. “This initiative is a statement of trust, opportunity, and a brighter future for inmates,” Kikon remarked.

K.T. Gangte, Senior Manager (Retail Sales) of Dimapur RDA, and IDCL Divisional Retail Sales Head, Tinsukia Division, applauded the collaboration, calling it a model of CSR-driven impact. “This project goes beyond fuel dispensing—it represents meaningful partnerships and change. Indian Oil is proud to be associated with this venture and will continue to support such endeavors,” Gangte said. He encouraged the team to sustain high service quality, and highlighted the project as an example of how business partnerships can contribute to positive societal change.

The M/S Ummeed Prison Welfare Service Station is a part of ongoing efforts to enhance the rehabilitation process for inmates and create opportunities for skill development, thereby enabling them to lead more productive lives upon release. With the support of the Indian Oil Corporation and various stakeholders, the project has the potential to serve as a model for prison reform across India.