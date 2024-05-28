Cyclone Remal has made landfall over South Bangladesh and is currently observed as a deep depression over Northeast India, particularly impacting eastern parts of Bangladesh.

In the coming week, the State can expect moderate rainfall with occasional heavy spells.

From 27th May to May 29th 2024 the wind speeds may range from moderate to strong across many parts of Nagaland until the first week of June 2024: Fairly widespread rain and thunderstorms are predicted for many areas.

The NSDMA requests the District Disaster Management Authorities and the line departments to be alert and vigilant as the monsoon season approaches the State.



Also Read: Nagaland state officials convene to assess monsoon readiness, enhance coordination

Further, the NSDMA also requests the public to refrain from fishing, picnicking etc during the monsoon season.

Nagaland chief secretary and chairman of the State Executive Committee (SEC), NSDMA, J. Alam on May 22, 2024, led a comprehensive video conference to strategize for the impending monsoon season.

The meeting, held at the Chief Secretary's Conference Hall, included key figures such as DGP Nagaland Rupin Sharma, ADGP Nagaland Renchamo, Home Commissioner Vikeye, and Commissioner & Secretary Lhouchalie Viya. The session also saw participation from all Deputy Commissioners and Chairpersons of the District Disaster Management Authorities (DDMAs).