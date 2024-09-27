The Lotha Wrestling Association (LWA) has launched its first-ever Intensive Wrestling Training Camp, under the auspices of the Nagaland Wrestling Association (NWA). The event commenced with a Curtain Raiser program at VDB Hall, Wokha Town, and will run for ten days.

NWA President Vivolie Kezo, who graced the event as a special invitee, highlighted the cultural significance of wrestling among the Naga community, describing it as a traditional sport practiced for generations. He noted that wrestling historically served as a means of conflict resolution and is a vital aspect of Naga heritage. Kezo urged the Lotha community to recognize the importance of wrestling, particularly the belt style, which closely resembles Naga style wrestling and is a competitive event at the international level.

Plans for future training sessions for various wrestling associations in Nagaland, including the Pochury, Rengma, and Sumi Wrestling Associations, were also announced. Kezo revealed that a state-level Naga Style Wrestling Championship is planned for March 2025, aiming to include non-affiliated wrestling communities. He encouraged Lotha youths to prepare for this event, emphasizing the introduction of Nagaland style wrestling at the upcoming Asian Alysh Belt Wrestling Championship in November 2024, which has already attracted participants from over 20 nations.

Kezo expressed optimism that the trainees would embody the spirit of wrestling and serve as ambassadors for the sport within the Lotha community. He extended gratitude to Deputy Chief Minister Y. Patton for his unwavering support for the NWA and acknowledged the contributions of Lotha legislators and officials.

Mharhomo Lotha, President of the LWA, passionately called on the Lotha community to engage with wrestling and participate in NWA events, emphasizing the need for technical support from the NWA. With around 20 wrestlers registered for the camp, prominent trainers, including Visevo Zhasümo, Thepukhoyi Swuro, and Hangche-u Zeliang, have been appointed to guide the participants.

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