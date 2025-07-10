Nagaland makes historic debut at World Expo 2025 in Osaka; showcases investment and tourism potential

In a landmark moment, Nagaland Chief Minister Dr. Neiphiu Rio delivered the keynote address at the World Expo 2025 in Osaka, marking the state’s first-ever official participation at the prestigious global platform.

Speaking on the theme “Investment, Tourism, and Human Resource Opportunities in Nagaland,” Dr. Rio highlighted the state’s strategic location, youthful talent, and peaceful social fabric, positioning Nagaland as an emerging hub for sustainable investment and cultural tourism.

“Nagaland offers a first-mover advantage across multiple sectors—from agribusiness and eco-tourism to creative industries and technology,” he said. Dr. Rio assured investors of a secure, transparent, and policy-driven environment, citing the state's robust support systems and single-window clearances.

The 2025 Expo, themed “Designing Future Society for Our Lives,” provides a global stage for innovation and sustainable development. Nagaland’s debut is being hailed as a historic milestone, amplifying its global visibility and opening doors for international collaboration.



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Following the keynote, Abu Metha, Advisor to the Chief Minister and Chairman of the Investment & Development Authority of Nagaland (IDAN), delivered a presentation titled “Nagaland – The Land of Festivals: Celebrating Culture, Creating Futures.” Metha spotlighted Nagaland’s vibrant youth, ethnic diversity, and policy ecosystem, including the Nagaland Start-Up Policy, Tourism Policy 2024, and UNNATI Scheme 2024.

He emphasised the state’s strength in music, arts, gaming start-ups, agriculture, and the creative economy, showcasing Nagaland as a state deeply rooted in tradition yet future-ready.

During B2B sessions, Advisor for Industries & Commerce Hekani Jakhalu engaged with global investors, pitching Nagaland’s potential in food processing, agri-tech, and start-ups. She highlighted the investor-friendly policies and the innovative spirit of Nagaland’s youth, expressing confidence in long-term bilateral partnerships.

The session was attended by dignitaries from the Government of Japan, Osaka Prefecture, global business leaders, and country pavilion representatives, further validating Nagaland’s readiness for global engagement.

With this powerful debut, Nagaland has firmly placed itself on the international map as a creative, investment-ready, and culturally rich destination, poised for a transformative future.