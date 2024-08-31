The 47 Aboi Assembly Constituency Unit of the Republican Party of India - Athawale (RPI-A), led by its President Nyeie Konyak and former candidate Wangka Konyak, resigned en masse from the party on August 31.

They formally joined the Congress Party in the presence of PCC President and MP S Supongmeren Jamir, NPCC Working President Khriedi Theunuo, NPCC Vice President Shaboh Konyak, and other PCC officials at Congress Bhavan, Kohima.

The Nagaland Pradesh Congress Committee welcomed the new members and wished them well in their political journeys under the values of the Indian National Congress.



Also Read: Nagaland: Political Affairs Committee to consult tribal bodies on Naga political issue

On the otherhand, the Political Affairs Committee (PAC) of the Nagaland government has decided to initiate consultative meetings with apex tribal bodies and civil society organizations to advance discussions on the long-standing Naga Political Issue.

During a meeting held on Wednesday, attended by Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio and the state’s two Members of Parliament, the PAC resolved to seek broader public input on how to address the ongoing negotiations between the Centre and various Naga groups. Nagaland government spokesperson and Parliamentary Affairs Minister, K.G. Kenye, announced the decision in a press conference following the meeting.

The PAC, established in November 2023, includes all 60 members of the Nagaland Legislative Assembly from eight political parties. The committee's primary focus is to facilitate a timely and unified resolution to the Naga Political Issue.