Several tenant houses at Burma camp in Nagaland's Dimapur turned into ashes after a major fire broke out at at around 9:15 pm on May 8 night.

The cause of the fire could not be ascertained though locals and fire tenders battled the night to bring the fire under control.

After hours of struggle, the fire tenders were able to bring the fire under control.

No reports of casualties or injuries were reported at the time of filing this news.

It is a developing story. More details awaited.

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