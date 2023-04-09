Nagaland: Massive fire breaks out in Dimapur's East Block colony
As per reports, several houses have been damaged in the fire. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.
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Fire breaks out in Dimapur
A massive inferno erupted in the East Block Colony in Burma Camp in Nagaland's Dimapur on April 9.
As per reports, several houses have been damaged in the fire.
The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.
This is a developing story. Further details are awaited.
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