Heavy rains triggered a massive landslide in Kohima, damaging at least four houses, officials said on Friday.

The incident happened in Pezielietsie Colony in Ward-3 North Block, they said.

The landslide also partially damaged some adjacent houses, they said, adding that at least 20 families were rendered homeless.

Newly-elected councillors of the Kohima Municipal Council led by their Chairman Neikhozo Suokhrie and Deputy Chairman Khrielievie Chusi visited the affected area.



Also Read: Nagaland imposes ban on single-use plastics starting August 1, 2024

Expressing serious concern over the incident, Suokhrie said the area was a sinking zone and the KMC would initiate a pilot project for constructing a retaining wall and drainage in consultation with the state government.

The councillor of the affected ward, Ruokuovolie Rutsa, said that such a massive landslide in the area has occurred for the first time since 2017.

He said the locals were helping the affected families.