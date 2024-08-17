A massive landslide near the Dzüdza bridge under Sechü Zubza has completely blocked NH-29 from KM 163+980 to KM 164+030 (RHS).

The restoration process may take days or even weeks. A travel advisory has been issued for light vehicles until further notice.

For vehicles travelling from Kohima to Dimapur, the alternate routes are Jotsoma-Khonoma-Mezoma-Sechüma-Sechü Zubza and Dzüdza Bridge-Mezo Basa-Sechüma-Sechü Zubza.

For vehicles travelling from Dimapur to Kohima, the alternate route is Peducha Bridge-Tsiesema (10 Mile Road).



Also Read: Nagaland: DC Kohima issues travel advisory amid road repair work

Commuters are advised to plan their journey accordingly and cooperate fully.

Earlier this month, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Kohima, Kumar Ramnikant, issued a travel advisory in light of ongoing repair and maintenance work on Box Cutting Road. The advisory, effective from August 10 to 14, 2024, includes significant traffic restrictions to ensure public safety.

According to the notification, a total road closure has been implemented for all vehicular traffic starting August 10. From August 12 to 14, the road will partially reopen, allowing downward vehicular movement only. The DC recommended alternative routes via Ladies Mile Road and NHAK-TCP Gate during this period to minimize inconvenience.