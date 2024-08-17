A massive landslide has been reported near Dzudza Bridge along NH-29 (KM 163+980 to KM 164+030).

The district administration, police, DDMA, and NHIDCL conducted a physical assessment on 17th August 2024.

The landslide may worsen with heavy rainfall, posing a risk to houses and shops in the area. An action plan is being implemented to manage and mitigate the severity of the landslide.

Authorities have ordered the evacuation of residents and shop owners from the affected area under Sec. 34 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, to prevent any loss of life or suffering.



Also Read: Nagaland: Section of NH-29 to close for landslide restoration from August 16-18

Residents are advised to relocate to safer zones immediately.

Meanwhile, DDMA officials led by Deputy Commissioner, Kohima Kumar Ramnikant IAS along with Officials from NHIDCL, and M/S Brand Eagles inspected the landslide at location Chainage KM 163+980 to KM 164+030 (RHS) at Dzüdza Village under Sechü Zubza(NH -29 between Kohima and Dimapur) on August 17 and took stock of the situation.