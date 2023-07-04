In an unfortunate incident, a massive rockslide occurred near the old check gate Chumukedima in Dimapur district on July 4.

As per reports, one person reportedly died on the spot and three others were injured.

The incident occurred at around 5 PM in the evening wherein several passenger vehicles were crushed under the rocks.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Nagaland CM wrote, "Today, rockfall on the National Highway at around 5 pm between Dimapur & Kohima caused serious damage including death to 2 persons & serious injury to 3 others. This place has always been known as “pakala pahar”; known for landslides & rockfalls."

Further, the state government is taking all necessary steps to provide emergency services, grant ex-gratia for the deceased of Rs 4 lakh each and the necessary medical assistance and help to the injured.

More details awaited.



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