Nagaland medical students protest govt move to regularise 280 health workers without competitive exams

Medical students in Nagaland staged a protest on Saturday against the state government’s decision to regularise 280 contractual health workers without conducting competitive examinations.

The demonstration, led by the Nagaland Medical Students’ Association (NMSA), took place outside the Department of Health and Family Welfare office in Kohima.

The protest follows an August 18 government notification announcing the regularisation of COVID-era appointees, including medical officers, dentists, Ayush practitioners, and nurses, through a departmental screening process. NMSA officials argued that this bypasses constitutionally mandated recruitment procedures and violates the Nagaland Health Service Rules, 2006, which require all Class-1 gazetted posts to be filled through the Nagaland Public Service Commission (NPSC).

“This decision undermines meritocracy and violates Articles 14 and 16 of the Constitution, which guarantee equality before the law and equal opportunity in public employment,” NMSA president Pito S. Rochill said during the protest.

The student body demanded an immediate revocation of the notification and insisted that all future appointments in the health sector be conducted through open competitive examinations via NPSC. “We are not against those who served during the COVID-19 pandemic. But if regularisation must happen, it should be done through fair and open procedures,” NMSA general secretary Bonoto P. Zimo added.

The protesters warned that bypassing written exams for Class-1 posts sets a dangerous precedent. “Why are recruitment rules in place if they are not to be followed?” Rochill asked, calling the government’s move “illegal and arbitrary.”



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While a previous court plea regarding the issue was dismissed, NMSA leaders stressed that the dismissal does not give the government authority to proceed unchecked. They are in the process of appealing and exploring legal remedies if necessary.

According to sources, the regularisation process, including medical fitness tests and interviews, began on August 27. NMSA leaders criticised the lack of prior notification and alleged that the process lacked transparency.

The protesters called on civil society, student organisations, NGOs, and the general public to support their demand for justice and fair recruitment. Rochill said, “If we allow this to happen, we are accepting a system that ignores merit and institutional integrity. We will continue this protest with our members, parents, and supporters until the order is revoked.”

The NMSA has vowed to continue peaceful demonstrations and legal escalation if required, emphasising that they are exercising their democratic rights. Department officials could not be contacted for comments.