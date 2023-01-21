Nagaland's education minister Temjen Imna Along never fails to shy away from the limelight with his witty and hilarious posts on social media.

On January 21, the minister shared a picture of him on his official Twitter handle along with a disclaimer.

The 41-year-old minister shared his photograph in which he can be seen enjoying playing tug-of-war along with his team.

He wrote, "Pic is not related to Nagaland Legislative Election in any way!"

Also Read: "Don't be jealous", Says Nagaland's education minister while posing with students of Tetso College, photo goes viral

Further, he added, "Stunt performed by professionals only. Don't intimate it without a photographer nearby."

The picture was shared on January 21 and it has amassed over 650 likes and over 5k views so far.

Commenting on this post a user wrote, "Even if it is for legislative assembly also nobody dares to pull MLA in their side ...All MLA will support you only."

On the other hand, another one wrote, "Whichever side you are on, the team/party will definitely win."

It is to be mentioned here that Temjen Imna is a social media favourite.

His jokes about having "small eyes" and being single have become very popular. Meanwhile, he shared a video on his official Twitter handle along with important life advice which people should follow.