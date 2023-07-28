Nagaland State Commissioner for persons with disabilities Diethono Nakhro said most of the disability laws have not been implemented by the states, including Nagaland, in India till date.

“We have to be honest that there has been huge neglect in the disability sector,” Nakhro said while addressing an awareness programme on persons with disabilities in the conference hall of the Mokokchung deputy commissioner’s office on July 28.

Supported by the state commissioner’s office for persons with disabilities in Nagaland, the programme was organised by the Mokokchung district administration and Mokokchung District Disabled Forum.

Emphasising the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act 2016, Nakhro said everybody seems to know what disability is but many are not aware of what needs to be done.



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She lamented that all the governments have failed to address the disability issues as they should. However, she said it is not only the responsibility of the government alone but the entire society has a responsibility towards the disabled community.

“The church is so central to our lives. Therefore, it has a huge role to play in helping people with disability to participate in the life of society,” Nakhro said.

Citing how differently-abled people participate in the celebrations of different festivals in our society, she stressed that tribal bodies/civil societies too have a huge role to play to include them in every walk of life.

“Pity is not the thing they need but equal opportunities are what they want,” Nakhro added.

Mokokchung deputy commissioner Thsuvisie Phoji also spoke at the programme.