Nagaland MP reviews key railway projects at NFR meeting in Guwahati

Nagaland Lok Sabha MP S. Supongmeren Jamir attended the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) meeting held at Maligaon, Guwahati on October 14, 2025, along with Members of Parliament from other Northeastern states.

The meeting focused on reviewing the progress of ongoing railway projects across the region.

During the discussions, the Railway Board informed that the Molvom–Pherima railway section, spanning 14.09 km, is expected to be commissioned by December 2026, while the 36.79 km Pherima–Zubza stretch is scheduled for completion by December 2028.

The NFR also apprised the MP about the ongoing upgradation of the Dimapur Railway Station, confirming that the Master Plans and Design Basis Report for both RCC and steel structures have been approved. The project is targeted for completion by June 30, 2028. However, officials expressed concern over encroachments within the station premises—including shops, houses, dhabas, and temples—which are hampering progress. They urged the state government to intervene to ensure timely completion.



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Further, the Railway Authority assured full development works at Shokhuvi and Molvom stations. Discussions were also held regarding the commencement of passenger train operations for Tuli Station under Mokokchung District, with the necessary groundwork already identified for the Amguri–Tuli section.

MP Jamir also proposed the construction of a new Dimapur–Tizit railway line and requested that the NFR examine the feasibility of a foothill security route from Dimapur via Niuland to Bhandari under Wokha District.

In addition, he urged the reintroduction of the discontinued 6 AM Nagaland Express between Dimapur and Guwahati, and requested the installation of Automatic Ticket Vending Machines (ATVMs) at Dimapur station. The MP further recommended that railway employment opportunities for Nagaland be widely advertised through proper channels to ensure transparency and accessibility.