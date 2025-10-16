Nagaland’s CTAN backs pen-down protest over irregularities in IAS selection

The Combined Technical Association of Nagaland (CTAN) has extended its full support and solidarity to the ongoing pen-down strike launched by the Confederation of All Nagaland State Services Employees Association (CANSSEA), the Federation of Nagaland State Services Employees Association (FONSESA), NSSA, and NF&ASA under the banner of the Joint Coordination Committee (JCC).

In a press release issued today, CTAN reaffirmed its commitment to the principles of equal opportunity, transparency, and accountability, guided by its motto “Probity ad Infinitum”—meaning honesty and integrity without end.

The association stated that it remains steadfast in its mission to promote a just, ethical, and corruption-free Nagaland.



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Expressing concern over alleged irregularities and backdoor appointments in the induction of officers into the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), CTAN said such practices undermine fairness, meritocracy, and the morale of honest employees while eroding public trust in governance.

The association described the pen-down strike, which began on October 14, 2025, as a necessary measure to draw attention to these critical issues and urged the state government to take immediate corrective action.

“We call upon all right-thinking organisations to join in this collective effort to ensure our voices are heard unitedly for a just and equitable system,” the statement signed by CTAN Convenor Er. Meshenlo Kath and Co-Convenor Er. Kaqheto read.