Member of Parliament (Lok Sabha) from Nagaland S. Supongmeren Jamir visited the landslide site under Dzüdza village in Kohima district today.

The landslide has significantly affected National Highway 29, considered the lifeline of Nagaland’s capital, for the past several days.

The MP, accompanied by the Deputy Commissioner of Kohima, Joint Secretary (Road & Bridges) Government of Nagaland, Executive Engineer (NH) Kohima, Additional Superintendent of Police Kohima, and NHIDCL officials, met with Dzüdza Village Council members led by the Council Chairman.

The members shared their concerns and apprised the MP of their local efforts to manage the situation.



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The MP also met with Western Angami People's Organisation leaders, welcomed their inputs, and acknowledged their ongoing efforts. He assured villagers and local organisations that he would pressurise higher authorities to expedite necessary repairs and ensure urgent road restoration.

Contractors entrusted with the road's construction and maintenance assured the MP of prompt repair and restoration interventions.

Expressing concern over the disruption caused by the landslide, the MP emphasised the need for swift action to restore normalcy and ensure the safety of residents and commuters relying on this critical roadway.

In another development, the Nagaland Pradesh Youth Congress (NPYC) team, led by Working President Keviphreo K Kuotsu, visited the stranded vehicles at the Dzüdza landslide site.

The team provided refreshments to travellers caught in the unfortunate situation. Keviphreo K Kuotsu and the NPYC team interacted with stranded travellers, offering words of encouragement and assuring them of continued support.

The NPYC is committed to standing by the people of Nagaland in times of need and urges authorities to take prompt action to resolve the situation and ensure the safe passage of all travellers.