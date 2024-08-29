Nagaland Deputy Chief Minister Y Patton on Thursday informed the state Assembly that there are no reports of illegal Bangladeshi immigrants entering the state following the political crisis in Bangladesh.

Patton was responding to NPF MLA Achumbemo Kikon, who raised concerns during the Zero Hour about the potential influx of illegal immigrants due to the situation in Bangladesh.

Kikon highlighted that the North East region, sharing an international border with Bangladesh, is particularly vulnerable and expressed fears of illegal immigrants entering Nagaland through other states.

He asked about the measures the state government has taken to prevent such an influx.

Patton, who holds the Home portfolio, explained that India shares a 4,096 km long border with Bangladesh, with West Bengal having the longest stretch of 2,217 km and Assam the shortest at 262 km. He noted that while Mizoram, Meghalaya, and Tripura share borders with Bangladesh, Nagaland does not.



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Patton told the House that any potential influx into Nagaland would likely be through Assam, and assured that the state government is closely monitoring the situation in coordination with intelligence and other agencies.

To prevent any unnatural influx and to address public anxiety, the state has directed district administrations bordering Assam to conduct regular security coordination meetings with other security forces.

Patton informed the House that there have been no reports of illegal Bangladeshi immigrants entering Nagaland following the recent crisis in Bangladesh. He assured that the government is prepared with measures to stop any illegal influx.

Specific measures have been initiated at the district level, and district deputy commissioners have been asked to coordinate with their counterparts in Assam for cooperation and regular updates.

They have also been instructed to intensify Inner Line Permit checks and closely monitor inter-state check posts.

The state police have been directed to remain on high alert along the 13 inter-state borders, conduct intensified vehicle checks, and keep a watch on places of worship.