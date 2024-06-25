The State Election Commission has announced the Urban Local Body Election, 2024, for Dimapur Municipal Council, East Dimapur Town Council, Chumoukedima Town Council, Medziphema Town Council, and Niuland Town Council under Police Commissionerate Districts (Dimapur, Chumoukedima, Niuland) on 26 June 2024.

Commissioner of Police, Dimapur, Kevithuto Sophie, IPS, has issued a prohibitory order under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973, to prevent any breach of peace and threat to public tranquillity during the election.

The order prohibits the assembly of five or more people in public places within the jurisdiction of the mentioned councils, except within 100 meters of the polling station during the polling period.

Movement from one ward to another or from adjoining villages to Municipal/Town Council on the day of the poll is restricted. Public meetings, processions, and any unlawful assemblies related to the election are banned.



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Displaying or propagating any election matter through print, electronic media, or similar means is prohibited.

Carrying lethal weapons, firearms, and inflammable objects, and using PA systems in public places or near polling stations are also banned.

The order will be enforced from 5:00 PM on 25 June 2024 till 7:00 PM on 27 June 2024.

Violators will face punitive action under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code and the Nagaland Municipal Act 2023. The order is passed ex-parte due to circumstantial exigency and will be published for public information through press and notice boards of the offices of District Administration, DCPs, ADCPs, ACPs, and Police Stations under Dimapur, Chumoukedima, and Niuland districts.