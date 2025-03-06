Parliamentary Affairs Minister KG Kenye has issued a strong warning against the unchecked growth of organizations, unions, and associations in Nagaland, cautioning that their proliferation is straining the state's social and financial framework.

Addressing the issue, Kenye acknowledged the contributions of such groups but highlighted the inefficiencies and financial burdens caused by their excessive numbers. He urged introspection to strike a balance between cultural preservation and modern realities, warning that competition for prominence is overshadowing meaningful contributions.

Expressing concern over the erosion of core Naga values such as honesty, hard work, and moral integrity, Kenye emphasized that while cultural festivities promote identity, they must not replace fundamental community principles. He stressed the need for governance reforms to ensure these associations contribute constructively rather than becoming liabilities.

Adding to the discussion, NPF MLA Achumbemo described Naga society as "simple yet complex," advocating for categorizing organizations to prevent the infringement of people's rights. Advisor Kikon revealed that Nagaland has 7,952 registered organizations and called for differentiating active NGOs from non-functioning ones while establishing clear benchmarks for their operations.



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NPP MLA Nuklutoshi highlighted that numerous unions and associations are draining the economy by relying on collections and donations, suggesting a more inclusive, government-approved body to streamline efforts. Advisor for Water Resources, Tongpang Ozukum, emphasized that while banning groups is not an option, public sensitization is necessary to regulate their influence.

The discussion signals a crucial moment for Nagaland, with policymakers urging structured reforms to ensure these organizations serve the common good rather than becoming financial and social burdens.