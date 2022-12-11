The Supreme Court Judge Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul on December 11 said that the Naga customary laws and traditions are unique and are protected under the Constitution and the court has been recognizing and upholding these traditional customary laws.

Justice Kaul said this while addressing the valedictory functions of the 23rd Hornbill Festival and he also assured the Nagaland people that as Executive Chairman of the National Legal Services Authority, access to justice will be provided by bridging the gaps.

Speaking further he also added that the people of Nagaland are peace-loving and co-exist in harmony with their unique cultural and traditional system.

''Nagas are not only known for their bravery but hospitality and warmth which he has experienced during his stay in the state,'' he said.

Justice Kaul further termed Nagaland a 'Land of Festivals' and added, ''The state has been on the national land international map of tourism which is a positive step in ushering development in the state and he hoped that festival would bring people together from all across the globe and will create a sense of unity in diversity''.

Besides Justice Kaul, Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio also said that a festival is a place for people to gather and share the richness and uniqueness of the Naga Heritage with the world.

''Presently, unity is something we all need, not in our sector, but in our society too,'' he added.

Further Rio also extended his gratitude to the people of Nagaland, the cultural troupes, and artists who had come across the state.

The 10-day Hornbill Festival showcases the rich and diverse Naga ethnicity through folk, dances, traditional music, local cuisine, handicrafts, art workshops, etc.



Notably, every Hornbill festival is celebrated from 1-10 December in the North Eastern region and the state of Nagaland. The festival is named after the Indian hornbill bird which is a large forest bird. The Hornbill festival gives an insight into the different tribes of Nagaland.

It is worth mentioning that the said festival has contributed significant tourism revenue to the northeastern part of India as it offers a colorful mix of crafts, sports, religious ceremonies, and food fairs.

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