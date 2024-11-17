The Naga Hoho (NH) has called on the Central government and the National Socialist Council of Nagalim (NSCN) – Isak-Muivah (I-M) faction to resolve their differences and expedite the resolution of the decades-long Naga political issue. In a press release, NH president Sulanthung Lotha stated the urgency of achieving a solution that upholds the rights and aspirations of the Naga people.

The Naga Hoho pointed to the historic Framework Agreement signed in 2015, in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as a significant milestone in the peace process. The agreement followed over 80 rounds of negotiations over 21 years, with the first breakthrough in 1997 when the ceasefire agreement was signed, marking the end of decades of insurgency in Nagaland. Despite the prolonged peace talks, NH expressed disappointment that successive governments, spanning four prime ministers, have failed to fulfill the promises made during the negotiations.

“The political settlement is the only way forward for the Naga people to ensure their rights and to live as one people under one pavilion,” stated NH. The organization criticized the Indian government for its perceived insincerity in resolving the issue, pointing out that despite 27 years of ceasefire extensions, the central government has not yet demonstrated the political will to deliver a lasting solution.

NH also warned that as long as the government fails to bridge the differences between the negotiating parties and bring a cessation of hostilities, the Naga people would not be receptive to any further updates or promises. The statement emphasized that a political solution must be inclusive, taking all sections of the Naga community into confidence, to ensure lasting peace and unity.

The Naga Hoho also appealed to all Naga political groups to unite and work towards a common position to advance the Naga political agenda. It called on the public to actively engage in the peace process and offer their perspectives to shape a solution that is acceptable to all Naga people. “We should not be silent spectators at this crucial juncture, nor should we create hurdles for those working towards a solution,” the statement urged.

In a final appeal, NH called on Prime Minister Modi to honor his commitment to resolve the Naga issue and urged the BJP-led government to reach an “honourable settlement” based on the Framework Agreement by Christmas. The Naga Hoho expressed hope that this long-awaited resolution would fulfill the aspirations of the Naga people and pave the way for a lasting and peaceful future.

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