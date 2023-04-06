The Naga Mothers' Association (NMA) in a release strongly condemned the high-handed repressive action of the top authority of the state government on April 6 at Hotel De Oriental Grand, Kohima.

In a press release, the NMA stated that the association arrived at the hotel at the invitation of the office of the German Consul General that had sought a meeting with the NMA weeks back on March 21.

Following this dozens of plainclothes policemen and police women awaited the six-member delegation, refusing entry beyond the lobby and informing that they have been ordered to stop them from meeting the German Consul General Manfred Auster who had earlier met the NMA at Hotel Vivor last Hornbill Festival.

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The state government officials allegedly also refused to let the women enter the restaurant even for a cup of tea while waiting.

"Then the Additional Superintendent of Police rushed into the hotel and conveyed that if the NMA wanted to meet the German Consul General they would have to go and meet the Home Department or the top police officials. We refused as we had been invited for the meeting and had not sought any appointment," the release added.

Following much chaos, the German Consul General Manfred Auster himself came to the lobby, apologising for the government obstruction to the meeting, claimed the NMA.

The NMA places on record its resentment at the disrespect shown to the women's delegations which consisted of the former members of the State Women Commission. The NMA was supposed to discuss further a project for women which had been shared with the Consul General last December.

"If this is the way the State government treats foreign country top leaders and stops discussions for investments and grants, what is the real purpose of hosting the G20 and B20 Summits in the state?," questions the NMA in the press release.