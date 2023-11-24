The Working Committee (WC) of Naga National Political Groups (NNPGs), has allegedly accused the NSCN (I-M) of having turned into an “anti-solution group” and making “ridiculous explanations".

Further, the WC said that the NSCN(I-M) changed the goalposts by raising the issue of flag and constitution, both of which had not figured in all the 22 years of negotiations.

WC said the Agreed Position(AP), which it signed on November 17, 2017 corrected the NSCN (I-M) political mistake by reiterating the political and historical rights of Nagas to self-determination.

WC also said the AP was made after consultations with apex Naga civil societies, NTC, NGBF, tribal hohos, intellectuals, student bodies, ex-Parliamentarians, and legal and constitutional luminaries in two years, what NSCN(I-M) could not in over two decades.



Also Read: Nagaland: Five members of family charred to death in fire likely caused by Diwali crackers

WC also slammed MIP of NSCN(I-M) for attacking prominent Naga leaders, intellectuals and social activists in the media. It said, “Those attempting to gag the fearless thoughts and ideas in the name of Naga political movement, are the real anti-national elements”.

WC also accused NSCN(I-M) of killing many prominent Naga leaders after labelling them as “traitors standing in the way of Naga sovereignty”.

These included – the late Hollohon’s family, late Gen.Povezo Soho, late Chalie Kevichusa, NSCN, general secretary Dally Mungro; multiple assassination attempts on Dr SC Jamir, Sümi Hoho president Huskha Yepthomi and “quit notice issued on Alemtemshi Jamir etc”.